Parliament Ready To Debate, Approve E-Levy Bill

The controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill has finally made an appearance on the order paper of Parliament, months after it was taken off to allow for broader stakeholder engagements.

The report of the Finance Committee tasked with deliberating and making further inputs to the bill, is expected to be laid before the House for consideration today.

Subsequently, a vote will be taken to either approve or reject the bill.

The chamber of the House which witnessed fisticuffs last December over this bill, is almost full to capacity as both sides have marshalled all their members to Parliament.