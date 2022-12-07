Parliament receives Appointment Committee’s report on Supreme Court Nominees

Parliament’s Appointment Committee report on the President’s nominations for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court has been presented to the House.

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, Presiding as Speaker, subsequently referred the report to the House for consideration.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, communicated to Parliament the nominations of four Justices for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Speaker, in accordance with Standing Order 172, referred the nominations to the Appointment Commitment of the House for consideration and report.

The nominees include Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

The Committee after its deliberations recommended to the House by consensus the approval of the nominations of Justice Ackah-Yensu and Justice Asiedu for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

It also requests the House to adopt its report and approve the nominees as Justices to the Supreme Court.