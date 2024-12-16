Parliament Reconvenes with Afenyo-Markin Reflecting on the Democratic Process

Ghana’s Parliament reconvened on December 16, 2024, in the aftermath of the December 7 general elections, with a distinct air of determination and focus.

As the political climate shifted in the wake of the elections, all eyes turned to Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who took to the floor to offer a thoughtful reflection on the democratic process.

“Indeed, it is an established constitutional custom,” Afenyo-Markin began, his voice measured yet firm. “Once every four years, the people of this country are given the opportunity to elect their leaders. First, the president of the republic and second, Parliamentarians, the people’s representatives.”

The Majority Leader stressed the crucial importance of the December 7 elections, affirming it as a true and direct expression of the people’s will. “On 7th December, this mandate was rightfully exercised by the people of Ghana,” he concluded.