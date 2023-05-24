Parliament resumes sitting on June 6

The Eighth Parliament of Ghana is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, June 6, for the Second Meeting of its Third Session.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin said this in a notice of commencement of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency.

It said, ‘in pursuance of Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, the Speaker hereby gives notice that the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, the 6th day of June 2023, at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra”.

The House adjourned plenary on April 1, for the Easter holidays and was recalled on Tuesday, May 2, for a day’s emergency sitting to approve seven loans.