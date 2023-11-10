Parliament summons Interior Minister over shooting incident at Toflokpo

Parliament has called on Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to present a comprehensive briefing on the recent shooting incident in Sege, Greater Accra Region, involving a dispute between Ada residents and Electrochem Ghana, a salt mining company.

The altercation in Toflokpo resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, declared that the Interior Minister must appear before the House in the first week of December to provide updates.

The briefing should include details on how the violence transpired and identify the person responsible for the fatal shots. If necessary, the Committee of Defence and Interior may conduct further investigations based on the minister’s briefing.