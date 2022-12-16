Parliament to adjourn next week after passing Appropriation Bill

Parliament will next week pass the Appropriation Bill for the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Marki, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Efutu Constituency, made the disclosure on the floor of the House when he presented the Business of the House for the week-ending Wednesday, December 21.

He entreated all Committees of the House, which were yet to present reports on the Budget Estimates of their respective sector Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to expedite their consideration and report to the House to facilitate the presentation of the Appropriation Bill, 2022, by Tuesday, 20th December.

“Besides the Appropriation Bill, 2022, the six Budget Related Bills presented to the House on Wednesday, 14th December, 2022, are expected to be considered for passage on or before the House adjourns sine die,” he said.

“The Business Committee therefore, appeals to all Members to assist in taking the Bill through the various stages before adjournment sine die.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the House was scheduled to sit on Monday, 19th December, and that sittings of the House shall once again be extended to ensure that business scheduled for the ensuring week would be considered.

He said the House was expected to adjourn sine die on Wednesday, 21st December.

He entreated all Members to continue to devote themselves to the scheduled business for consideration to enable the House to adjourn on the proposed Wednesday, 21st December.

He announced that the House’s Annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols would be held on Monday, December 19, at the forecourt of Parliament House in Accra.