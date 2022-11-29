Parliament to focus on Trade, Energy, Communications and Roads at Budget Debate Day 2

Parliament will on Wednesday, November 30, continue with its debate on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the year ending 31st December 2023.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said Day Two of the Debate would focus on Energy, Communications, Trade and Industry and Roads and Highways.

The Majority Leader, who made the disclosure on Tuesday on the floor of the House, appealed to Whips to mobilize their members to prepare for the debate.

The Budget Statement was presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022 by Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, on behalf and the authority of President.

It was on the theme: “Restoring and Sustaining Macro-Economic Stability and Resilience through inclusive growth and value addition”.

Sitting has been adjourned to Wednesday, November 30