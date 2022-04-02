Parliament To Go On Recess For Easter Festivities On April 5

Parliament will on Tuesday, 5 April 2022, go on recess for the Easter festivities.

The business committee of Parliament disclosed this in a business statement for next week.

The Committee has therefore urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) do commit to the proposed business for the week ahead to ensure a successful adjournment on the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, some MPs on Friday, 1 April 2022, expressed concern over Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s refusal to appear before the House.

MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A Fuseini, noted that the Finance Minister must be made to appear before the House.

The Sagnarigu MP said: “I am concerned about the integrity of this House and the extent to which the Minister can treat this House with contempt and get away with it.

“He is carrying his ‘untouchable’ status to this House. This House must prevail on the Finance Minister.”