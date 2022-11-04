Parliament to hold joint caucus meeting on November 09

Parliament will hold a joint caucus meeting on Wednesday, November 09, to discuss pertinent issues affecting members, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has said.

The Majority Leader made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament on Friday, when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the weekending Friday, November 11.

He noted that seven Ministers were scheduled to appear before the House to respond to 46 questions during the ensuing week.

He said of the total number of questions, seven were urgent while 39 were oral.

The Majority Leader urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on same for the consideration of the House.