Parliament to probe Akosombo Dam Spillage   

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has indicated Parliament’s decision to enquire into the Akosombo Dam excess water spillage, which has destroyed homes and livelihoods in some communities along the Volta River.

The enquiry would make recommendations for the protection of property and lives along the Volta River and Lake and other settlements along riverbeds.

“In the meantime, let’s rally behind our colleagues whose constituencies have been affected by the spillage,” Speaker Bagbin stated in his welcome remarks during the first sitting of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

“They are under immense pressure currently and they need our support more than ever.”

He said the nation had been confronted with the aftermath of the spillage by the Volta River Authority, which had plunged thousands of Ghanaians into destitution.

The loss of property, running into billions of Ghana cedis, and the disruption of livelihoods have been devastating. I extend our deepest sympathy to those affected by this calamity, ” Speaker Bagbin said.

“In moments like these, we are reminded of our responsibility as representatives of the people. We will advocate that adequate resources are provided to bring relief to the affected.”

He expressed regret over the VRA undertaking an activity as potentially destructive as dam spillage without a well thought through security and safety preparedness plan, saying that was unacceptable.