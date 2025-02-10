Parliament Under Fire for Distorting Dr. Danquah’s Legacy

In a solemn session meant to honor the late Dr. J. B. Danquah—a stalwart of Ghana’s struggle for independence and constitutional governance—a controversial remark in Parliament has sparked fresh debate over historical accuracy and political integrity.

Abuakwa South MP Dr. Kingsley Agyemang delivered a tribute to Dr. Danquah, whose contributions have long been celebrated across party lines. Yet, during the proceedings, Honourable Member Murtala Mohammed diverged sharply from tradition by branding Dr. Danquah a traitor to the state, citing a claim drawn from Martin Meredith’s The State of Africa.

For over sixteen years, members of Parliament, including prominent figures from the NDC like Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dafeamekpor, have consistently lauded Dr. Danquah, often observing moments of silence in his honor. In this context, the unsubstantiated and inflammatory assertion by Murtala Mohammed not only disrupts the decorum of the chamber but also challenges the collective memory meticulously built over decades. Critics argue that such remarks stand in stark opposition to the well-documented historical record and the spirit of respectful debate that should define parliamentary discourse.

The absence of a robust response from key custodians of Ghana’s heritage—including the Danquah family and other cultural stewards—adds to the disquiet. Many believe that the misrepresentation of Dr. Danquah’s legacy is not merely an academic misstep but a betrayal of the ideals of justice and fairness he embodied. The controversy has prompted calls for the Speaker of Parliament to intervene and correct the official record, ensuring that historical truth is not sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

This incident raises fundamental questions about the role of Parliament as the guardian of our nation’s historical narrative. When lawmakers allow personal conjecture to override factual evidence, they risk undermining the very foundations of national unity. The case of Dr. Danquah, a legal luminary and constitutional architect, is too significant to be diminished by reckless commentary. As Ghana moves forward, it is imperative that history remains unaltered by transient political interests, and that the truth—clear, uncompromised, and enduring—prevails over partisan rhetoric.

In an era when the manipulation of historical narratives is increasingly common, this episode serves as a stark reminder that our collective memory must be defended with both rigor and respect. The call is clear: let history speak for itself, unsullied by the biases of the moment, so that future generations may inherit a legacy of integrity and unity.