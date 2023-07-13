Parliament Urged To Speed Up The Passage Of LGBTQ+ Bill Into Law

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Ave Dakpa

The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has called on Parliament to expedite work and action on the LGBTQ+ bill which is currently before the House. The Volta Regional Shepherd of the Church, Evangelist Godfred Kwaku Apisawu told our newsteam in an interview at Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region that the earlier the Legislature passed this bill into law, the better it would be for the soul and spirit of the country. Superior Evangelist Apisawu made the call on the sidelines of a three-day power-packed crusade of the Church at Ave Dakpa and the formal inaugural service of the newly opened Ave Dakpa Parish of the Church, known as the St. Paul’s Parish of the CCC.

The event brought together a number of members of the Church from across the Volta Region to support the new parish which began in 2013 with a handful of new members. Present at the event were a number of CCC Evangelists including the Assistant Superior Evangelist, Prosper Amenya of the Divine Temple Parish of the Church at Kpando.

The CCC used the occasion not only to offer prayers for the country and her leaders but also remind the youth to be upright in all spheres of their lives. The joint event was under the theme, ‘Our God Whom We Serve Is Able To Deliver Us …’.

The Volta Regional Shepherd of the Church, Superior Evangelist Godfred Kwaku Apisawu told our newsteam in an interview that the church and the Bible frowned on this foreign influence on the country and the LGBTQ+ matter. According to him, the country’s culture which included that of the Volta Region as well as scriptures from the Book of Moses amongst other positions on the issue, kicked against the same-sex practice and believe in all its forms.

Evangelist Apisawu therefore stressed the need for the Parliamentarians to speed-up with their efforts at passing the LGBTQ+ bill into law, adding that the Legislature would do a disservice to Ghanaians if they failed to do the will of the people by pushing the bill through.

The Regional Shepherd urged the youth to take full control of their lives, emphasizing that they should not be deceived into believing the LGBTQ+ practice but instead hold onto the Lord for their salvation.

The Ave Dakpa Leader of the Church, Mr. Joseph Kofi Dikro noted that the journey to establish the St. Paul’s Parish at Ave Dakpa has not been easy, adding that their immediate task was to get a chapel built for the members. He disclosed that a portion of land had already been acquired for that purpose, announcing that an Adult Harvest event would be organized next year in order to raise funds towards the chapel project.

Mr. Dikro advised the youth to cleave to God and also go by the teachings of Christ in order to achieve great success in life. They should lead upright lives and also abstain from acts that would destroy them.

Chief of Ave Dzadzefe, Torgbui Dzidenu Zoglo III who was the Special Guest of Honour at the programme, urged Christians to lead lives that are worthy of emulation by all and sundry. He lauded Mr. Dikro Joseph and his able lieutenants for the modest achievements so far recorded and urged the church members to work hard to realize their vision and goals.

