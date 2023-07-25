Parliament will not be sitting on Wednesday, July 26, – Speaker

Parliament will not sit on Wednesday July 26, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has announced.

The Speaker said the move was to enable him, the Leadership of the House and other Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the National Development Conference 2023.

The event is being organised by The Church of Pentecost in collaboration with the Government and the Christian Community at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.

Speakers at the event include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.

Others are former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama and Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost.

“Parliament will not sit on Wednesday, July 26th, because the Speaker and MPs will be attending a very important national event hosted by their partners in the Church.” Mr Bagbin announced in a formal communication to the House.

“And from his Excellency the President to my good self, to the Chief Justice, the former Presidents, some Ministers and all the important authorities in the country will have to convene to look at a very critical national agenda.”

He said in view of that, a number of MPs were to be compulsorily present.

“And so, we will not sit tomorrow, we will sit on Thursday and on Friday, the Minister of Finance will be available to hold an intensive meeting with Members of Parliament.”

He said the meeting with the finance minister was an agreement between the Leadership of Parliament and the Ministry of Finance as a prelude to the presentation of the Mid-Year Review and possibly supplementary Budget on Monday, 31st of July 2023.