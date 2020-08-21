Mr Prince Appiah Debrah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Klottey Korley, has donated food items to 24 principal houses at the Osu Traditional Area towards the Homowo Festival.

The items included palm oil, maize, palm nut, Castle Bridge alcoholic beverage and an undisclosed amount of money, which were presented to the heads of the families.

Mr Ablade Oniku, the NPP Klottey Korley Youth Organiser, who presented the items on behalf of the aspirant, commended the chiefs and elders for ensuring peace and unity in the area.

He appealed to the youth to get together and support the Mr Debrah, a lawyer, to win the parliamentary seat.

Miss Juliana Aboagye, the Constituency Chairperson, commended the women for their support and urged them to propel the candidate to victory.

“As you can see lawyer is a visionary leader, a person who thinks about his family and is ready for his people. The only thing he needs from you is your support, blessings, and prayers to win this election.”

Wor-lumor Boni Nuunu Noi Osekan II, Osu Nadu/Klottey Wulomo, who received the items on behalf of the families, commended the candidate for the kind gesture.

He urged the aspirant not to engage in politics of insults but must ensure he fought for the common good of the people.