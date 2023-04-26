Parliamentary Aspirant organizes income generating skills training for Bekwai indigenes

Mr Ralph Poku-Adusei, a Parliamentary hopeful for Bekwai Constituency has organised entrepreneurial and income generating skills training programme for the indigenes of Amansie in the Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The three-day intensive free skills training programme by the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF) started on Monday, 24 April this year, and is expected to end on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

The training programme attracted over 2,000 participants on the first day and they under took various courses in the making of washing detergents, floor cleaning detergents, parazone, shower gel, shampoo, conditioners, hair food, after wash, liquid soap, wig weaving, bio digester and beads making.

Mr Poku-Adusei who is the founder of the RPAF as well as managing partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers charged the youth of Bekwai to take full advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills that would help them improve their earning power and income levels.

“Today, we turn our attention to the youth, who are the future. Empowerment for the youth is quintessentially, the heart for every economic development effort that is being made by countries globally.

“To borrow the words of Lao Tsu; “if you give a man a fish you feed him for a day, if you teach him to fish you feed him for a lifetime”, as such the skills you will learn here today and in the preceding days should be seen as an opportunity to grow economically and socially” Poku-Adusei said.

“I will entreat you all to make this learning experience a priority and to take full advantage of this opportunity to learn a skill that will benefit you, your family, and the community at large.

Now is the time for the youth of the Bekwai community to come together and change the status quo. It is time we add value to ourselves and take our rightful place in the economic narrative of Ghana as a whole, he added.

According to him, “These skills we learn here will be a tool that can never be taken away, and I am a firm believer that the only assets one can possess are knowledge,” he added.

The Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation was borne out of Mr Poku Adusei’s deep sense of belonging to the Bekwai community and his unwavering dedication to give back to the community which helped shape his formative years.

This deep-seated desire was birthed unofficially in 2015 and officially in 2018 it had since given back to the Bekwai community in multiple ways.

The foundation has embarked on several social intervention programmes within the community which include food and cash donations, renovations of office complex for Ghana Ambulance Service, support for the Zongo and Muslim communities in Bekwai, among others.