Parliamentary candidate registers over 1000 constituents onto NHIS

Mr Frederick Addy, the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Suaman constituency in the 2020 general elections has enrolled over 1000 constituents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them to have access to quality health care.

Mr Addy explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was motivated by the number of people that came to him to seek support to pay their hospital bills.

According to him, the NHIS since its inception has helped many people to access free health care but noted that there were still a good number of people in his constituency who had not either registered or were unable to renew their expired cards

He explained that there was no better period to support the needy than during the Christmas season.

Mr Addy mentioned that he expected to register an extra 500 people from Kaloe and its surrounding communities before the end of the year.

He was hopeful would ensure that as many people from the constituency could access health care for free without stress.

He wished Ghanaians especially Suaman residents a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

Mr Charles Kwaw, Suaman District Accountant of the NHISA disclosed that December had been declared an active Month and that one could use his or her NHIS card to access health care right after registration or renewal.

He appealed to Ghanaians to take advantage of the initiative and get registered to access health care.

He commended Mr Addy for bearing the cost and appealed to others to help register those who could not afford it, adding that their doors were opened to whoever was willing to do mass registration.

Some of the beneficiaries in an interview with the GNA thanked Mr Addy for the kind gesture and asked him to extend it to other neighboring communities.

The beneficiary communities included Dadieso, Antokrom, Aduyaakrom, kwasuo, Kwabena nartey,2,3,4 and Akontombra Nkwanta, among others.