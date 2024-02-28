Parliamentary Committee to begin investigating Blackshield Capital

The Public Sitting on Special Committee to Investigate the Petition by some Customers of Blackshield Capital Ltd (Formerly known as Gold Coast Fund Management) will begin on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The sitting will commence at 1 pm and will be chaired by Hon. Joe Ghartey.

The Special Committee was established by Parliament on 6th of December 2023, upon a petition dated 17th November 2023 and submitted to Parliament by Hon Mahama Ayariga on behalf of five (5) aggrieved members of Blackshield Capital Ltd. The Petitioners are seeking an explanation as to what accounted for Government alledged failure to pay former customers, who are alleged to number sixty-one thousand their investment with Blackshield Capital Ltd ( formerly Gold Coast Fund Management).

The Committe is composed of:

Hon Joe Ghartey – Chairman

Hon Edwin Nil Lantey Vanderpuye – Member

Hon Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh – Member

Hon Gizella Tetteh – Agbotui – Member

Hon Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Member.

The Petioners, as well as, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ministry of Finance, PriceWaterhouse Coopers and the Registrar of Companies, will appear before the Special Committee. The Special Committe will commence Public Sitting on Wednesday 28th February 2024 at 1 pm. The Clerk to Committee is Mr Louis Yiadom. The Committee will be assisted by two experts Dr Theophilus Acheampong and Me Antonio Kesse.