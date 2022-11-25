Parliamentary debate on 2023 budget begins on November 29

The Parliamentary debate on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the year ending 31st December 2023, begins on Tuesday, November 29, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, has said.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the weekend, Friday, December 2, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Business Committee looks forward to lively, professionally researched, and informed debate on the Economic Policy of the Government for the year 2023.

He said to afford as many Members of the House as possible the opportunity to participate in the debate, the Business Committee had proposed time allotments for each participant.

“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee proposes that the debate for each day be structured along specific sectors, that is governance, including security and public safety, finance and the economy generally, energy and other infrastructural sectors, the social sector, local governance as well as youth, sports, tourism and culture sectors,” he said.

“The above recommendation is to ensure coherence, comprehensive and logical flow of debate.”

He noted that on Tuesday, November 29, the debate would cover finance, agriculture, trade, and industry, whereas that of Wednesday, November 30, would touch on communication, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment.

The Deputy Majority Leader said on Thursday, December 1, sectors to be covered during the debate were education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.

He said that of Monday, December 5, would be on Governance issues such as local government, the Judiciary, defence, interior, the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for 2023 was scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, December 6, with contributions from the Leadership of the House.