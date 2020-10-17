Mr Michael Okyere Baafi
Aspiring MP, Michael Okyere Baafi

Three parliamentary aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the New Juaben South seat in the December 7 elections.

They are Mr Michael Okyere Baafi (NPP), Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mr Martin Otu Offei (NDC), lecturer at Koforidua Technical University, and Ms Adjoa Petra Penianah for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), a businesswoman.

The New Juaben South seat has been one of the safe and keenly contested seats of the NPP in the Region.

The last primaries saw two NPP heavy weights, including Dr Mark Asibey Yeboah, the incumbent and Chairman of the select committee on finance in Parliament, locking horns to represent the Party in parliament.

