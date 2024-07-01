Parliamentary Probe: Police Officers Accused of Contempt Over IGP Removal Plot

A parliamentary inquiry has implicated two senior police officers in a contentious investigation surrounding an alleged plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The probe, triggered by a leaked tape, revealed that Superintendent George Lysander Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi provided false testimony under oath.

The parliamentary committee concluded that both officers had misled authorities regarding their interactions, which were recorded in the leaked tape. Initially denying key aspects during their testimonies, including direct communications with Chief Bugri Naabu, they later revised their statements after additional evidence was presented.

Their actions, described as a direct challenge to Parliament’s authority, carry significant weight. This has prompted the committee to recommend referring them to the Privileges Committee for further disciplinary measures. The leaked recording, reportedly capturing discussions about undermining the IGP’s leadership, was initially brought to light by Naabu, who expressed concerns over the officers’ alleged intentions.

The outcome of this investigation underscores the pressing need to address ongoing tensions within law enforcement circles. It also highlights the significant repercussions for those who breach parliamentary protocols.