The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi has applauded the President Akufo-Addo led government as well as Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) for their efforts in tackling sanitation issues in the country.

The commendation was made on Friday 16th April 2021 when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance, Works and Housing, Local Government and Rural Development and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation toured the Western, Western North, Ashanti, Ahafo and the Bono regions on a visit to the ongoing projects on the landfill sites, Integrated Recycling Treatment Plants, IRECOP.

“We wanted to witness the work Zoomlion Ghana Limited is doing to help solve waste generated in our households and reprocess them to something different else so that it will not bring any bad results. We all witnessed pollution at the Takoradi landfill site.

“Compost will be generated from the waste and also the plastics can be used for plastic chairs when we recycle them.

“This project when completed will create employment for the teeming youth in these regions to ease the burden on the government. It will also boost the health status of the citizenry”, the comittee added.,

They, therefore, appealed to the media to help sensitise the citizens on how to keep their surroundings clean and stay away from illness.

On her part, the Regional Minister of Bono, Madam Justina Owusu- Banahene expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the project that has been located in the Bono region.

“This project will go a long way to help in keeping the entire Bono Region clean as it has always been known for.

“I witnessed the sod cutting of the project and with what I have seen so far, I have a strong belief that the contractors will complete on time so that the facility can start its operations.”

She also commended the leadership of the Jospong Group of Companies(JGL) for its collaborative effort with the traditional leaders and the owners of the land where the project is being executed.

“The leadership of the Jospong Group of Companies must also be lauded for their obligation with the traditional leaders and the owners of the land,” she said.