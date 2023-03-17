Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence, Interior commiserates with family of slain soldier

Mr Ken Agyapong, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior on Thursday led the Committee to commiserate with the family of Trooper Sherrif Imoro, a soldier who was slain in Ashaiman.

The Committee together with Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence consoled the parents of the slain soldier: Madam Afia Kyerah and Mr Awudu Imoro at Zongo Laka, a suburb of Ashaiman.

Mr Agyapong on behalf of Committee expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

He donated GH¢ 20,000.00 to Madam Kyerah, as part of efforts to assist her start her own business.

He also announced a scholarship package for slain soldier’s younger brother, Abdul Rahman Imoro.

The scholarship package is from the basic level to the tertiary level.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Defence Minister, on the behalf of the Ministry and the Military High Command expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the Ministry would support the parents of the slain soldier with GH¢50,000.00 and the Ministry was ever ready to help the family in any way possible.

Other Members of the Committee present at the event include Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman; Mr James Agalga, the Ranking Member and MP for Bulsa North; Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, MP for Zebilla, Mr Iddie Kofi Adams, MP for Buem and Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West.

The Committee’s fact-finding mission to the Ashaiman Municipality, followed the murder of a young military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif in Ashaiman, which resulted in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) conducting a dawn swoop in the Municipality on Tuesday, March 07, leading to the arrest of over 180 people.