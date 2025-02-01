Parliament’s Appointments Committee Recommends Approval of 12 Ministers-Designate

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has unanimously recommended the approval of 12 ministers-designate, including prominent nominees such as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for Foreign Affairs and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh for Health.

The decision follows a vetting session held on Friday, which, despite initial tensions and a walkout by the Minority, concluded with a consensus on the qualifications of all nominees.

The ministers-designate set for approval are:

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Foreign Affairs

– Foreign Affairs Kwabena Mintah Akandoh – Health

– Health Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Minister of State in charge of Government Communications

– Minister of State in charge of Government Communications Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu – Savannah Region

– Savannah Region Wilbert Petty Brentum – Western North Region

– Western North Region Joseph Nelson – Western Region

– Western Region Joseph Addae Akwaboa – Bono Region

– Bono Region Francis Owusu Antwi – Bono East Region

– Bono East Region Puozuing Charles Lwanga – Upper West Region

The vetting process, though initially marred by controversy, proceeded smoothly after the Minority’s concerns were addressed. The session was overshadowed by a dispute over the Speaker of Parliament’s decision to reconstitute the Appointments Committee, which led to the dismissal of four members. Ranking Member Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued that the move could affect the committee’s quorum and necessitate a suspension of proceedings. However, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, led by Mahama Ayariga, countered that the directive did not hinder the committee’s ability to function, allowing the vetting to continue.

With the committee’s unanimous recommendation, the final confirmation of the nominees now rests with Parliament’s plenary session, where a formal vote will be conducted. Given the committee’s endorsement, their approval is widely expected to be a formality.

The recommended ministers-designate bring a mix of experience and expertise to their respective roles. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a seasoned legislator and former Deputy Education Minister, is poised to lead Ghana’s diplomatic efforts at a critical time for regional and international relations. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, a respected health policy expert, is expected to address pressing challenges in the healthcare sector, including infrastructure gaps and public health concerns.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, known for his communication prowess, will oversee government communications, while the regional ministers-designate are tasked with driving development and addressing local issues in their respective areas.

The resolution of the committee’s internal tensions and the successful conclusion of the vetting process mark a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to assemble its team. As the nominees await final parliamentary approval, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how these leaders deliver on their mandates and contribute to the nation’s progress.

For now, the focus shifts to Parliament’s plenary session, where the final decision will be made, paving the way for the new ministers to assume their roles and begin their work in earnest.