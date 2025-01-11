Parliament’s Appointments Committee to Begin Vetting Ministerial Nominees on January 13, 2025

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will begin vetting nominees for ministerial appointments on Monday, January 13, 2025, starting at 9:00 am.

The upcoming process follows the recent nomination of three prominent figures to lead key ministries in the government.

In a statement issued on January 10, the Committee confirmed that it is prepared to assess the qualifications and suitability of the following Minister-designates:

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson for the Ministry of Finance

John Abdulai Jinapor for the Ministry of Energy

Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine for the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General

Dr. Ato Forson, a well-respected economist, will be tasked with addressing the country’s financial challenges. John Abdulai Jinapor, with his extensive background in the energy sector, is expected to lead initiatives aimed at stabilising and expanding Ghana’s energy supply. Dr. Ayine, a seasoned legal expert, is poised to oversee reforms in the justice system and legal governance.

The vetting process will provide an opportunity for the public and parliamentarians to scrutinise the nominees’ qualifications, vision, and plans for their respective ministries.

Following the vetting, the Appointments Committee’s recommendations will determine whether the nominees are approved or rejected by Parliament.