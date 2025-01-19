Parliament’s Appointments Committee to Begin Vetting Ministerial Nominees on January 20

The Appointments Committee of Ghana’s Parliament has outlined a schedule for the second round of hearings for the vetting of ministerial nominees.

Beginning on January 20, 2025, the committee will review the qualifications and suitability of three key nominees: Kwame Governs Agbogya, Haruna Iddrisu, and Eric Opoku, who is set to lead the Ministry of Agriculture.

The vetting process is scheduled to run from January 20 to January 27, 2025, with Parliament expected to approve the president’s selections to enable him to form his government and fulfill his commitments to the Ghanaian people.

The successful approval of these nominees is seen as crucial in ensuring the government is fully staffed and ready to execute its agenda for national development.

Check The Schedule Below

APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE

SCHEDULE FOR VETTING OF NOMINEES

DATE

NOMINEES

DESIGNATION

Monday, 20th January, 2025

Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Roads and Highways

Haruna Iddrisu, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Education

Eric Opoku, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture

Tuesday, 21st January, 2025

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry ofTrade, Agribusiness and Industry

Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Emelia Arthur, MP

Minister Designate, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture

George Opare-Addo

Minister Designate, Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment

Thursday, 23rd January, 2025

Ali Adolf G. John

Minister Designate, Northern Region

John Kwadwo Gyapong

Minister Designate, Oti Region

James Gunu​

Minister Designate, Volta Region

Mrs Rita Akosua Awatey

Minister Designate, Eastern Region

Friday, 24th January, 2025

Ibrahim Tia​​

Minister Designate, North East Region

Dr. Dr. Frank Amoakohene

Minister Designate, Ashanti Region

Akamugri Atanga Donatus

Minister Designate, Upper East Region

Monday, 27th January, 2025

Charity Gardiner​

Minister Designate, Ahafo Region

Salisu Be-Awuribe​ Issifu, Esq.

Minister Designate, Savannah Region

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, MP​​

Minister Designate, Greater Accra

Region