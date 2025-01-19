Parliament’s Appointments Committee to Begin Vetting Ministerial Nominees on January 20

The Appointments Committee of Ghana’s Parliament has outlined a schedule for the second round of hearings for the vetting of ministerial nominees.
Beginning on January 20, 2025, the committee will review the qualifications and suitability of three key nominees: Kwame Governs Agbogya, Haruna Iddrisu, and Eric Opoku, who is set to lead the Ministry of Agriculture.
The vetting process is scheduled to run from January 20 to January 27, 2025, with Parliament expected to approve the president’s selections to enable him to form his government and fulfill his commitments to the Ghanaian people.
The successful approval of these nominees is seen as crucial in ensuring the government is fully staffed and ready to execute its agenda for national development.
Check The Schedule Below
APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE
SCHEDULE FOR VETTING OF NOMINEES
DATE
NOMINEES
DESIGNATION
Monday, 20th January, 2025
Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Roads and Highways
Haruna Iddrisu, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Education
Eric Opoku, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Tuesday, 21st January, 2025
Ahmed Ibrahim, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection
Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry ofTrade, Agribusiness and Industry
Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025
Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
Emelia Arthur, MP
Minister Designate, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture
George Opare-Addo
Minister Designate, Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment
Thursday, 23rd January, 2025
Ali Adolf G. John
Minister Designate, Northern Region
John Kwadwo Gyapong
Minister Designate, Oti Region
James Gunu
Minister Designate, Volta Region
Mrs Rita Akosua Awatey
Minister Designate, Eastern Region
Friday, 24th January, 2025
Ibrahim Tia
Minister Designate, North East Region
Dr. Dr. Frank Amoakohene
Minister Designate, Ashanti Region
Akamugri Atanga Donatus
Minister Designate, Upper East Region
Monday, 27th January, 2025
Charity Gardiner
Minister Designate, Ahafo Region
Salisu Be-Awuribe Issifu, Esq.
Minister Designate, Savannah Region
Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, MP
Minister Designate, Greater Accra
Region