Parliament’s Appointments Committee to Vet New Ministerial Nominees Today

Parliament’s Appointments Committee is set to meet today, January 21, 2025, for the third sitting in its ongoing effort to fast-track the vetting of ministerial nominees by President John Dramani Mahama.

To date, the committee has completed the vetting of six appointees. Today’s session will see the vetting of three key nominees.

First, Ahmed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister Designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, will undergo scrutiny. This will be followed by the vetting of Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, MP and Minister Designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The final nominee of the day, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP, is set to be vetted for her appointment as Minister Designate for the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry.

The vetting process is an important step in enabling the president to form his government.