Parliament’s Appointments Committee Vetting Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for Lands Ministry

The Appointments Committee of Ghana’s Parliament is convening today to vet Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who has been nominated to head the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The vetting process, which began at 9 a.m., is currently ongoing.

The outcome of today’s session will determine whether Buah, a former Deputy Minister for the same ministry, will take the helm of the crucial sector focused on land management and natural resource governance.