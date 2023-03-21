Parliament’s Committee of the Whole to meet on GETFund, DACF, NHIS

Parliament’s Committee of The Whole will, on Wednesday, March 22, hold a meeting to consider issues regarding the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF) and the National Health Insurance (NHIS) Fund.

The meeting, which was advertised on page 39 of the Order Paper of the House on Tuesday, would consider the distribution of the GETFund for 2023.

The Committee would also examine the proposed formula for distributing the DACF for 2023 and deliberate on the proposed formula for the disbursement of the NHIS Fund.

Another advert in the Order Paper indicated that the Finance Committee would meet on Wednesday to consider the “Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Standard for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Meanwhile the Committee on Communication is slated to meet on Friday, March 24, to discuss with members of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association and the KNet Ghana Limited the operations of the National Digital Terrestrial Television platform.