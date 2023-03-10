Part of Accra experiences earth tremor

There has been an earth tremor in parts of Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

The earth tremor which occurred around 09.49am on Friday, 10 March 2023 had a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) Agency announced in a statement following the earthquake.

According to the GGSA, the earth tremor was a minor one and was not expected to cause damage.

“The tremor was slightly felt in High Street, Ridge and some parts of Accra Central,” the Authority disclosed.

It noted that “these are natural occurrences” and, therefore, difficult to predict.

The Authority, however, assured Ghanaians of its commitment to monitoring these events and informing the public to ensure “public safety” and “minimise risk.”