Partey joins teammates in pre-season camp in USA

Thomas Partey Black Stars midfielder has joined Arsenal’s training camp in the United States of America (USA) in preparation for the 2023–24 season.

The Gunners made their squad for the trip to America without Partey over the weekend.

The Ghana Vice-captain has, however, linked up with the rest of his teammates today as they get ready for the forthcoming season.

Partey’s future in the Premier League is in jeopardy as a result of the club-record acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

However, the Gunners are either holding out for the appropriate deal or plan to keep him for the forthcoming season.

The 29-year-old arrived on Tuesday night from the UK for Arsenal’s preseason in the US.

Arsenal would play MLS All-Star side on Thursday.