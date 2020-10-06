There were more departures than arrivals on transfer deadline day at Spain’s biggest clubs with Thomas Partey leaving Atletico Madrid in the biggest deal to affect La Liga on Monday night.

Atletico best illustrated this trend with Partey leaving for England’s Arsenal for 50 million euros (58.6 million dollars).

His late departure left Atletico with no time to bring in a big name replacement although they will have a further month to sign if it is confirmed that Arsenal have paid the full release clause for the player.

But Atletico were able to bring in Uruguayan holding midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan from Arsenal.

They also allowed Argentina centre-back Nehuen Perez to join Granada on loan and packed off Nikola Kalinic off to Hellas Verona on a permanent deal.

Barcelona also allowed players to leave without being able to bring in those they wanted.

The Catalan club confirmed Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has signed for Paris Saint-Germain. Reports in Spain suggest the deal means he will be free initially with a possible 3 million euros in add-ons to be paid later.

Barcelona confirmed that defender Jean-Clair Todibo had been loaned to Benfica for 2 million euros.

The departure of the French centre-back was supposed to pave the way for Barcelona to sign Eric Garcia from

Manchester City but that deal did not materialize. Sevilla supporters were happier with deadline day activity.

The club signed Dutch central defender Karim Rekik from Hertha Berlin for 2 million euros and AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi also joined the club. Sevilla also loaned winger Bryan Gil to Eibar.

Elsewhere there were no departures or arrivals at Real Madrid but their former goalkeeper Luca Zidane signed for second division side Rayo Vallecano.

The 22-year-old son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had finished his contract at Real Madrid and joined the Madrid minnows on a two-year deal.