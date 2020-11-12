Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

The Arsenal stalwart was on Sunday, replaced at half time by Daniel Ceballos during their Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Arsenal has confirmed that the player picked up a minor sprain in his ankle and would require treatment in London.

As a result, Partey, would not travel to Accra for the double header against Sudan as he continues his treatment in North London.

Partey was included in Coach C.K Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, but the injury has ruled him out of the two games.

The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 16: 00 GMT.