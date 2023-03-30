Partial train services disrupted due to heavy rains in Tanzania

The state-run Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has suspended passenger and freight services to six regions because of ongoing heavy rains, TRC announced in a statement late Tuesday.

The statement said regions to be affected by the suspension of train services are from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, Dodoma, Mwanza, Tabora and Kigoma regions, and Mpanda district in Katavi region.

“The ongoing heavy rains have damaged railway infrastructure in these regions,” said the statement.

The rains have washed away a train bridge between Godegode and Gulwe stations in the Dodoma region, said the statement, adding TRC engineers had been working around the clock to repair the damaged bridge. Enditem