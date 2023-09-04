Participate in 2023 Awubia Festival for development – Kyidomhene

Sons and Daughters of Awutu Traditional Area have been urged to return home and participate in programmes outlined for this year’s Awubia Festival.

They are also to honour their festival tax obligations towards the completion of their durbar grounds project.

Nai Ampim Darko Tetteh V, Kyidomhene of Awutu Traditional Area, said the 2023 edition of Awubia festival was to generate funds to complete the Area’s durbar ground project and aid development.

In an interview behalf of the Traditional Council with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Awutu Bereku, Nai Tetteh entreated all and sundry, to embrace peace and cohesion, participate and contribute their quota for development.

That, he said, would help make Awutu State a place of total choice to attract investors and tourist to the area.

The celebration under the theme: “Harnessing the potentials of the youth through festival for development of Awutu State,” commenced on Thursday, August 23, with a clean-up exercise in all the towns and villages in the Traditional Area.

On Thursday, August 31, Nai Abundam, the Chief Traditional Priest, performed dawn customary rites amidst the beating of Fontonfrom drums, visiting the traditional stream and other traditional vantage points.

He returned with the procession through the principal street of Bereku township with traditional troops to signify the commencement of the festival.

On Friday, September 1, there was sprinkling of Mpopo by Dode Royal Clan at Mamprobi while Moslem prayers were done at the Kasoa Mosque.

In the afternoon, there was Yellow Friday procession by the youth and on Saturday, September 2, a free health screening would be at the durbar ground, Sunday, September 3, Non-denomination Church Service.

On Monday, September 4, procession of Chiefs and Queen Mothers, amidst Frontomfrom drumming and Brass Band Music through the principal streets before converging on the Durbar ground at Bereku.

On Tuesday, September 5, there would be the swearing-in of New Chiefs and on Thursday, September 7, cladding of all family stools to climax the celebration of the festival.

Nai Tetteh, who is also the Chairman of the Awubia Festival Planning ppCommittee explained that Awubia means hooting at hunger and welcoming a bumper harvest of grains and it is celebrated annually by people of Awutu State.

According to him, the uniqueness of the festival, was seen through its attraction of people from all walks of life to boost tourism, kins and relations reaffirmation of their commitment to their lineages and reuniting of friends and families to strengthen their bond.

This is to ensure peaceful coexistence in a period to frenzy and sober reflection throughout the year.

He therefore charged all the citizens of Awutu State and others who will join them in the celebration, to comport themselves properly, desist from indulging in all anti-social vices and immoral deeds which could mar the beauty of the festival and the rich tradition and culture of the area.