Participate in Limited voter registration exercise – Kofi Tonto

Kofi Tonto, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, has urged all eligible Ghanaians to register to vote during the Limited Voter Registration period, which began on Tuesday, September 12. This includes individuals who have just turned 18 and those who have not yet done so.

All Electoral Commission district offices across the nation are taking part in the exercise. Kofi Tonto stressed that in order to exercise one’s fundamental right to vote, a person must first take the time to register with the Electoral Commission (EC). He urged people to get involved in the registration process to assure their eligibility for the approaching 2024 elections.”

Kofi Tonto emphasized the value of civic participation and the necessity of voter registration for people to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties have requested an injunction, but the Electoral Commission is still going forward with the Limited Voters Registration Exercise on September 12.

All 268 District Offices are conducting registration events. The exercise will continue through October 2, 2023, according to the EC.

People who are eligible and have turned 18 since the deadline for registration in 2020, as well as those who did not register for a variety of reasons, are encouraged to go to their local district office.

They will require either their Ghana Card or Ghana Passport as forms of identification in order to register.

When qualified candidates lack certain identity credentials, they may be endorsed by two registered voters to speed up the registration process.