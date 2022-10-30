Participate in Penplusbyte-Ghana MIL hub – Youth encouraged

Mr Jerry Sam, Executive Director of Penplusbyte-Ghana, has encouraged the youth to participate in the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) hub of the organisation.

He urged the youth to access the hub on the Penplusbyte-Ghana website and follow its social media handles to participate in its free media literacy activities aimed at building the competencies of citizens to become responsible media users.

He was speaking at a conference in Tamale to mark this year’s global MIL week celebration.

The conference was organised by African Youth and Adolescents’ Network (Afriyan-Ghana) with support from Penplusbyte-Ghana.

It brought together civil society organisations and students to share knowledge on MIL on the theme: “Nurturing Trust: A Media and Information Imperative”.

Mr Sam said training people in MIL was prioritised by Penplusbyte-Ghana given its role in enhancing citizens’ capacity to spread only quality, accurate and verified information.

He said the youth were targeted for skills training on how media contents were created and used to ensure that they were ethical users of such contents.

He added that “We want citizens to develop the attitude to know that not everything they hear is true. We want them to know that they are part of shaping society for good.”

He stated that the organisation had so far trained about 5,000 youth, including Persons living with Disabilities in MIL, who had also become trainers, to lessen misinformation and disinformation in the country.