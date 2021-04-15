male teacher

Professor George K. T. Oduro, of Educational Leadership, the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has called on politicians to stop politicising Ghana’s educational system and rethink better ways to implement policies to enhance the system at all levels.

He said many policies and interventions introduced by politicians and their administrations were those that were focused on helping themselves more than the ordinary citizen.

Prof. Oduro said sometimes governments embarked on programmes just to please citizens without thinking deep about how to keep them running afterwards with resources.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he described government’s Free Senior High School policy as a good one, needing no restructuring.

However, he said it needed enhanced human and logistical resources to be successfully implemented to yield good fruits for students and the nation at large.

Prof. Oduro said it became challenging to get qualified and competent people with technical skills in companies even though there were many technical institutions including universities.
That, he said was as a result of lack of or inadequate logistics, teaching and learning tools to improve teaching and learning.

“We must move beyond politics and redirect our focus to think of education as our life. If not, we might waste monies on technical and vocational educational institutions, but those who acquired knowledge there might not even be able to fix their own car tyres when they are driving and it becomes necessary,” he added.

