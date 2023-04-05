Partner GNFS to enhance safety practice – Ghanaians urged

The Greater Accra Regional Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has urged the public to collaborate with the Service to create fire safety awareness in the region.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFOI) Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, the new Accra Regional Fire Commander, said fire safety was a shared responsibility and that a collaborative effort would help to reduce the incidence of fire outbreaks.

She made the call at the launch of the Greater Accra Regional Command Easter Fire Safety campaign to ensure fire-free festivities.

The Easter festivities are expected to last from Friday April 7 to Monday April 10, 2023.

ACFOI Ghanson said the GNFS was charged with the responsibility by Act 537 to prevent and manage undesired fires and such an occasion was significant to give the service the opportunity to get closer to the public to propagate the gospel of fire safety.

She, thus, commended the district, municipal, and safety officers for their hard work and for embarking on an intense fire safety education at private and public places over the years.

“I entreat all to partake in the propagation of the gospel of fire safety awareness especially in their catchment areas to avoid loss of lives and property destruction.

“We all have a responsibility of teaching the young, our peers, and the elderly on the basic principles of office safety to help avoid the occurrences of these incidents,” she stated.

ACFOI Ghanson appealed to Ghanaians to have good escape plans and routes within dwellings and surroundings to ensure safe and quick escape during an emergency.

She said there was no second chance to life and therefore it was important for people to adhere to the basic principles to ensure a safe life.

Divisional Officer I, Evans Osei Owusu, the Regional Safety Officer, speaking at the event, outlined some activities the region would embark on as part of the Easter celebration.

He noted that the Command as part of its activities would intensify their house-to-house campaigns, go on evening visits to slums to ensure no fire were exposed indiscriminately, and visit conventions to educate the congregation.

There would also be placard bearing along roads with fire messages with each of the 19 metropolitan and municipal

district assemblies displaying at least 20 placards each and a route march to spread fire safety and prevention messages.