Partnership with betPawa Ghana will not affect league – GFA

Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said that, the partnership with new sponsors betPawa Ghana, will not affect the league with match fixing.

betPawa, an online betting outfit signed a three-year deal worth $6million with the GFA and it raised concerns that the Ghana Premier League would be influenced with match manipulations, however, the GFA scribe had debunked such assertions from the public.

Mr. Harrison Addo, in an interview with the GNA Sports said the partnership with betPawa was for sponsorship purposes and would not create an avenue for match fixing.

He said, “Betting companies are already in our game, sponsorship and the marketing aspect of it has nothing to do with the betting aspect, there are different sides to it”.

According to him, the Ghana Premier League is governed by the code of ethics of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the GFA which condemn betting in football.

He cautioned officials, football administrators and players not to engage in betting to soil the image league.

“One exciting part of the agreement with betPawa is that part of the money will be expended in doing some work around betting addiction, which is something we believe we have to deal with,” he said.

The 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League would commence September this year as some teams have already begun preparations ahead of the season.