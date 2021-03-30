loadshedding
loadshedding

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), a power transmission firm, says it is in discussion with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to develop a Loadshedding timetable for power outages in some parts of the country.

The table will provide details of the time and places that would experience power outages at any point in time between April and June, this year.

Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the loadshedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.

Some towns in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area, Winneba in the Central Region and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan would be affected.

The schedule , he said, would, therefore, allow the residents in the affected communities to plan their social lives properly to minimise the adverse effects of the outages.

Explaining the rationale for the intended exercise, Mr Amankwaah stated that the engineers and contractors working on some transmission lines and bulk supply points needed to connect power into the system to reduce the burden on the existing electricity substations.

“There is the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, which is being funded by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and expected to take off some of the loads from the Accra substation.

” The load in Accra is increasing because of population growth and infrastructure development, and so we need a lot of substations to take off the loads on the existing ones.

Mr Amankwaah explained that the contractors and engineers undertaking the tie-in, therefore, requested between four days to two weeks to disconnect the power and perform the break-in.

GNA

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleExpect Minimal Impact On Ghana-Bound Cargoes – Harbour Master At Tema Port
Next articleMustapha Ussif to work closely with GOC to develop sports in Ghana
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here