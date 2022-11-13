Parts of Dambai market submerged in water amid Bagre Dam Spillage

Humanitarian and business crisis is looming in the capital of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, following the spillage of water from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.

The spillage, which occurred on September 1, this year, is usually done by the Burkinabe authorities to prevent the banks of their dam from breaking, is already causing havoc to farmlands and households.

Many households along River Oti and parts of Dambai Market have been submerged by the flood, raising public health issues and endangering lives and property.

Mr Jacob Desiavor, Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that they issued a flood alert ahead of the opening of the Bagre dam this year.

He said the alert warned residents along the riverbanks that the rising water levels in the White Volta could leave thousands affected and urged the residents to move their valuables to higher ground for their safety.

Mr Fatchi Abraham and other victims have appealed to the government and the donor community to assist them with relief items.

GNA investigations revealed the rising waters have forced the landing site of the pontoon to move to higher ground.

Businesses have been hampered by the situation, activating calls for humanitarian support and relief.