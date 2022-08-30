Parts of northern Ghana to experience thunderstorm with rain

Parts of the northern and transition zones are already experiencing rain.

The rain clouds are expected to spread to more areas within the zones this morning, says the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

The Agency said cloudy conditions would dominate the atmosphere over most places in the country today, especially in the southern portions.

It said slight to moderate rains were expected over the middle and coastal sectors from the afternoon into the evening.

The Agency said parts of southern Ghana would as well would be covered by the clouds with possibility of slight to moderate rain or drizzle.