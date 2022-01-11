Parts of South Africa count losses after deadly flooding

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province, which has been adversely affected by flooding over the weekend, wanted the area to be declared as a disaster area.

More than 300 people were displaced, with infrastructure damaged, leaving the municipality in need of financial assistance, Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya told Xinhua.

“We are in the process of putting a report together so that it can be declared a disaster which will allow relief funds to be activated,” he said, who declared at the moment their “resources were stretched to the limit.”

Apart from Buffalo City Metro Municipality, OR Tambo municipality in the Eastern Cape Province is also the hardest-hit area by the flood. Ten people have been killed by flash floods, which destroyed bridges and made hundreds of residents homeless.

The North West provincial government recently announced that it would request 30 million Rand (about 1.9 million U.S. dollars) for the repair of houses damaged by the flood. KwaZulu-Natal is also counting losses after flooding.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, two boys drowned in a reservoir as a result of heavy rains in Bronville, Free State. Enditem