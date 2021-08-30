Parts of Tamale flooded after heavy rains

Heavy rains on Monday morning caused serious floods in some suburbs of Tamale, inflicting unspecified damage to property.

Most shops and houses along the Vittin Road up to the Anbariya Senior High School were heavily flooded.

The Frimps fuel station at Vittin seemed to be the biggest facility to be affected as the water level on its yard reached the abdomen level partially submerging vehicles parked at the yard, including fuel tankers, tipper trucks and saloon cars.

The Ghana News Agency witnessed the situation and observed that the storm drain at Vittin appeared too small for the volume of water running through it, forcing the water to find its way resulting in heavy floods in the area.