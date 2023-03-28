Parts of Twitter source code leaked online

Some parts of Twitter’s source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed.

According to the filing, “various excerpts” of Twitter’s source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named FreeSpeechEnthusiast.

GitHub said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter’s request.

Twitter has asked a US district court in California to order GitHub to produce “all identifying information” associated with the FreeSpeechEnthusiast username, the 24 March filing showed.

GitHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter’s source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.