Party Agent Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Electoral Commission Official in Polling Station Incident

A party agent has been arrested for allegedly attacking an Electoral Commission (EC) official at the St. Theresa’s School polling station during the ongoing elections.

A video circulating on social media shows the agent being escorted to a police vehicle parked near the station.

Reports indicate that following the arrest, police discovered a gun in the party agent’s possession. Officers were seen at the scene working to restore order and ensure the smooth continuation of the voting process.

The exact cause of the altercation between the party agent and the EC official is still under investigation. The police have taken the necessary steps to maintain security and prevent further disruption at the polling station.

More details soon…