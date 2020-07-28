Party Agents at the Star Computer Registration Centre One at Ashaiman, Lebanon on Tuesday said the phase five of the Electoral Commission’s voter’s registration exercise is progressing well without operational challenges.



The phase five of the exercise commenced nationwide at various registration centers on Saturday July 25 and is expected to end on Thursday July 30.

Ibrahim Adbul Rahman, the Party Agent, National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the exercise was peaceful and that there were no challenges.

He said the registrants were equally cooperative; “the attendance for Saturday and Sunday were very high as compared to Monday and Tuesday.”

He said there had not been any form of intimidation from the security officers present at the centre.

Bless Dorglo, the Party Agent, New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the exercise had been generally smooth without any forms of interruption.

He said all the Party Agents at the Centre were working in good spirit to ensure the success of the exercise.

Justice Selorm Balies, the Registration officer for Special Duty at the Star Computer Centre One, said the center was divided into two to give more people the opportunity to register within the stipulated period.

Edem Sallah, the Registration Officer for Special Duty at the Star Computer Centre Two, said the exercise was peaceful and the people within the community had cooperated with the officials.

He said the only challenge they faced was with some of the people who had come to queue without the Ghana Card or needed documents for registration and had to wait for others with the documents to register ahead of them.

