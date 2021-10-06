Party Chairman rallies support for new MCE

Mr Anthony Nketsia Kofie, Ahanta West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the people in the Municipality to continue to rally behind the District Assembly and the MCE to initiate and implement programmes and projects which would help speed up the development process in the area.

The Chairman further appealed to the people to honour their tax obligations and to be law abiding, to ensure the speedy development of the area.

He expressed the hope that the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in the Western Region would see tremendous improvement in the provision of social infrastructure in the areas of health, education, road network, sanitation among others, which will help to transform the lives of the people upon the confirmation of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Kofie who was speaking in an interview with Newsghana further called on the Assembly Members to throw their unflinching support to the MCE to continue with the good works to promote the socio-economic transformation of the area.

He stated that the constituency executives and all supporters of the party would support the MCE now that he is confirmed to spearhead the development agenda of the Government and for the good of the District.

He also called on the newly confirmed MCE, Mr John Agyare to initiate self-help development projects to complement Government efforts to reduce poverty and appealed to him to ensure that educational facilities in the area were upgraded in his tenure as DCE.

Mr Kofie was much grateful to the President of the Republic, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr Agyare to serve in his second term in office as president and pledged to work hard to consolidate the gains so far to break the eight in the unity of purpose.

He used the occasion to thank the party’s rank and file particularly, party Executives and Elders at the Constituency, the Regional Minister and the chiefs as well as all Government appointees and volunteer groups for their gallant works in achieving this feat.