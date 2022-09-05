Party rallies supporters for victory as it celebrates 10 years

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is marking its 10th anniversary since its formation in 2012, with key focus on rallying the Party’s supporters for victory in the upcoming elections.

All regional offices of the Party are expected to hold various activities to commemorate the anniversary celebration.

A statement issued by Mr Kofi Mantey, Communications Director, PPP, said the climax of the anniversary events would be held at Elmina in the Central Region on October 1, 2022.

“The Party is looking forward to bringing together all Progressive supporters from across the length and breadth of the country and our diasporan branches,” it said.

The anniversary celebration is on the theme: “10 Years of progressive focus to bring change In Ghana’s democratic governance – the way forward.”

The PPP received its provisional license in February 2012, and substantive licence in March 2012 from the Electoral Commission of Ghana. Since then, the Party has participated in three consecutive elections.

In the 2012 presidential elections, the Party was led by its founder, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, who garnered a total of 64, 362 votes, representing 0.59 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

Dr Nduom led the Party again in 2016, securing a total of 106, 092 votes, representing 0.99 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

In the last presidential election (2020), the PPP, led by Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, garnered 6,849 votes, representing 0.052 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

The PPP said it had since its formation advocated for the amendments of key constitutional provisions such as the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives; separation of Attorney General’s Department from the Minister of Justice, and Free, Compulsory, Universal Basic Education with a goal of not leaving any Ghanaian child of school going age at home.

“We ask Ghanaians to give us the opportunity to lead in the management of the affairs of the country for a better nation in the coming elections,” it said.