Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the District Chief of Adaklu, has urged party supporters to live in peace with each other and not to create confusion.

He appealed to the citizens, especially the youth, not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destruction by self-seeking politicians for their parochial gains.

Mr Donkor made the appeal when the leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the Adaklu constituency called on the chiefs and people of Adaklu Kodzobi as part of their campaign tour of the constituency.

He advised the youth to shun any politician who would give them alcohol and some few cedis to foment trouble.

Mr Donkor enumerated a catalogue of interventions by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP government, which he said were geared towards making life meaningful, especially the youth.

He said notable among the interventions were NABCO, Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and restoration of Student Nurses and Teacher Trainee allowances.

The DCE, therefore, called on the people to vote massively to retain the NPP government in power to do more for the country.

He told the people not to be swayed by the numerous promises by former President John Mahama, which he said were only intended to win their votes.

Mr Donkor wondered why Mr Mahama was unable to do those things that he was promising Ghanaians when he had the opportunity to do so.

He assured the electorate that the NPP government would continue to keep faith with them by fulfilling all its promises when retained.